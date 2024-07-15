MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 486,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

MP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. 859,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.61.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

