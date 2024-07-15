Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the first quarter valued at $1,786,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Revvity by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RVTY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $109.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

