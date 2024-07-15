Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

