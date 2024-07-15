Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

