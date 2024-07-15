Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

