Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,336 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,000. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 23,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 95,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $185.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,015,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

