Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.00

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.79, with a volume of 4177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NSSC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,654,000 after purchasing an additional 102,010 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 291,920 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

