National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter worth $745,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHC traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.88. 12,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,190. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $123.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.42.

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $297.18 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

