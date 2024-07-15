National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NSA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,041. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,567,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $16,056,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $9,020,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

