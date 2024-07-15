Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 8,246 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $23.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nayax in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Nayax Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 0.04.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Nayax by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

