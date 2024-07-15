New York Community Bancorp Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 31st (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NYCB opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 367.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

