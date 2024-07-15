Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Down to $51.76

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.76, but opened at $49.19. Nextracker shares last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 315,670 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXT. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.52.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nextracker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nextracker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

