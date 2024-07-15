Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $25.05 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 5.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,893,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after buying an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after buying an additional 1,366,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $588.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

