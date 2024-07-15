Nucor (NUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Nucor has set its Q2 guidance at below $3.46 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nucor Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Nucor stock opened at $161.10 on Monday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.57.
NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
