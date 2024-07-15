Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 388,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

