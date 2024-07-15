NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $165.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $131.39 and last traded at $129.32. 61,188,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 466,369,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.24.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,744,590 shares of company stock valued at $446,110,085 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 810.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,271,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,145,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 846.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,870,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038,650 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

