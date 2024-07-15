NXM Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get NXM alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,026.43 or 0.99907033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00069852 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.