NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $220.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.04.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.35. 123,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,338. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

