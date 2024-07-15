Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Holdings Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.87 million, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

