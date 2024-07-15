Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $109.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as high as $104.05 and last traded at $104.05, with a volume of 130874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.76.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

