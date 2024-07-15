Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.20

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 1228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

In related news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $180,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

