Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.59

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.59 and last traded at $146.21, with a volume of 1397929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.77.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.90. The firm has a market cap of $399.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,993,977,000 after buying an additional 1,514,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,319,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,551 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Oracle by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,300,941,000 after purchasing an additional 697,961 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.