Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.25. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.8337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

