Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of SEED traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,828. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Origin Agritech in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Origin Agritech

(Get Free Report)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

