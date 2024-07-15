Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down to $16.52

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $15.50. Oscar Health shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 464,461 shares traded.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSCR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,846,000 after acquiring an additional 337,850 shares during the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.