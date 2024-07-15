Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.38

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 176652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Get Ouster alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ouster

Ouster Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $83,903.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,816.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264 in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164,360 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 569,121 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 886,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 157,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 104,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.