Ouster’s (OUST) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ouster alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ouster

Ouster Trading Up 7.1 %

OUST traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.77. 600,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,682. The firm has a market cap of $667.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $83,903.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.