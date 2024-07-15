OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 161,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,541. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

