PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) PT Raised to $36.00

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

PACS has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PACS Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

PACS Group Stock Performance

Shares of PACS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.87. 12,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,348. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $934.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PACS Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

