PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $142.42

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.42, but opened at $137.31. PDD shares last traded at $135.96, with a volume of 1,745,562 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average of $134.03.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PDD by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

