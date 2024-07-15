Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE:PEN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.98. The company had a trading volume of 174,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.70. Penumbra has a one year low of $170.59 and a one year high of $319.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,390,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $1,586,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 215.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

