PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stake Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,794,000 after buying an additional 226,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other PetIQ news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $656.33 million, a P/E ratio of 100.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $308.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

