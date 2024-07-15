Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 2,020,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.3 days.

Shares of Piaggio & C. stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,056. Piaggio & C. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.13.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

