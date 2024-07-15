Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLLGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Piedmont Lithium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,517 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,335 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,064 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 201,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $7,148,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 103,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.84. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $63.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.