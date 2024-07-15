Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.84. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $63.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.
Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
