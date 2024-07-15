Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,361,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 25,784,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.4 days.
Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PILBF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 60,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,889. Pilbara Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.
About Pilbara Minerals
