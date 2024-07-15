PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 297,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 979,514 shares.The stock last traded at $100.42 and had previously closed at $100.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

