PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 110,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,120. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $450.24 million, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
