PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 110,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,120. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $450.24 million, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

