Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.43.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $230.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average of $187.44. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $233.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

