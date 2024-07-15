Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.98. Plug Power shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 10,365,291 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Plug Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

