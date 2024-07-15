Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in June

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,508,100 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 1,134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PORBF remained flat at $9.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Pola Orbis has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pola Orbis will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

