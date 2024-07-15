Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.4 days.

Pollard Banknote Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PBKOF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

