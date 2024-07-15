Polymath Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,374.81 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $91.81 million and $8,374.81 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00112011 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11386249 USD and is up 42.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,115.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

