PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PCH opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

