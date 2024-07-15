PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of PPG Industries worth $102,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,661,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $554,685,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,799,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after buying an additional 496,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after buying an additional 417,145 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $131.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

