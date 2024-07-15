Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in June

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF remained flat at $67.64 during midday trading on Monday. 3,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRBZF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $102.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

