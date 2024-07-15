Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 112.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.77. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

