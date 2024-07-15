Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,147. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $488.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.