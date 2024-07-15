Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.
PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.94.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis
Prologis Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Prologis by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.