Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.88. 744,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,086. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.51. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Prologis by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.