PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.35

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 2109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on PGRU

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.