ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.09

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.09 and last traded at $69.09, with a volume of 5418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

